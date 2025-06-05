Fujairah, which hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for refined oil products, is the Middle East’s leading oil trading hub. As of 2016, S&P Global Commodity Insights has been publishing independent price assessments for Fujairah on an FOB basis.

Since the start of 2017, S&P Global Commodity Insights and FOIZ - acting through Fujairah Energy Data Committee (FEDCom) - have been jointly publishing weekly oil products inventory data on light distillates, middle distillates, heavy distillates, and residues.

Most recently the Port of Fujairah and S&P Global Commodity Insights have been publishing the monthly volume of bunker sales during the previous month.

The bunker sales volume data is broken down across six categories covering conventional and emerging products, including 180cst low sulfur fuel oil, 380cst low sulfur fuel oil, 380cst marine fuel oil, marine gasoil, low sulfur marine gasoil, and lubricants.

Fujairah Technical Workshop Review

S&P Global Commodity Insights held a Fujairah technical workshop in Dubai on May 23 in close collaboration with the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) and the Port of Fujairah.