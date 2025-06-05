S&P Global Offerings
Including Platts prices, published data, and special reporting from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Fujairah, which hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for refined oil products, is the Middle East’s leading oil trading hub. As of 2016, S&P Global Commodity Insights has been publishing independent price assessments for Fujairah on an FOB basis.
Since the start of 2017, S&P Global Commodity Insights and FOIZ - acting through Fujairah Energy Data Committee (FEDCom) - have been jointly publishing weekly oil products inventory data on light distillates, middle distillates, heavy distillates, and residues.
Most recently the Port of Fujairah and S&P Global Commodity Insights have been publishing the monthly volume of bunker sales during the previous month.
The bunker sales volume data is broken down across six categories covering conventional and emerging products, including 180cst low sulfur fuel oil, 380cst low sulfur fuel oil, 380cst marine fuel oil, marine gasoil, low sulfur marine gasoil, and lubricants.
Fujairah Technical Workshop Review
S&P Global Commodity Insights held a Fujairah technical workshop in Dubai on May 23 in close collaboration with the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) and the Port of Fujairah.
SPECIAL REPORT
From modest beginnings in 1983 when the first container terminal was opened in Fujairah, the port has grown over the last 30 years to become the world's third-largest global bunkering hub after Singapore and Rotterdam.
PUBLISHED DATA
S&P Global Commodity Insights is proud to be working with the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) and the Port of Fujairah, bringing transparency to the energy markets through weekly and monthly statistics for one of the most important oil trading and storage hubs.
