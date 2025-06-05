S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Platts is founded by the journalist Warren C. Platt who starts a monthly news magazine, National Petroleum News (NPN). This publication provides essential insights to the oil industry and helps investors leverage that intelligence into smart investment decisions.
Warren C. Platt launches Platts Oilgram, a daily newsletter devoted to reporting prices and market information. The newsletter keeps people up to date with the latest oil industry news and commentaries.
Standard Oil, Royal Dutch Shell and Anglo-Persian Oil base an oil transaction on Platts published U.S. Gulf Coast prices plus freight, establishing Platts as a global benchmark.
The McGraw Hill Companies acquires Platts publishing venture.
In 1974, Platts launched telex-delivered daily reports in the form of Marketscans, the precursor to ‘real-time' news delivery.
Launch of Platts European PetrochemicalScan.
This goes on to become the biggest global oil benchmark.
Platts Market on Close oil price assessment process launches for the first time in Asia.
In 1994, Platts acquired Metals Week, and launched a real-time Platts Metals Alert.
Becomes the primary provider of U.S. gas and power daily benchmarks.
Increases its energy and metals conferences to 50 per annum.
Platts enhances the efficiency of Platts Market on Close oil price assessment process with an online communications tool, Platts Editorial Window (eWindow).
In 2009, Platts celebrates a century of bringing transparency and efficiency to markets via its news, information, data and services.
Platts Japan Korea Market (JKM) is considered the global reference for LNG pricing.
Establishing Platts leadership in natural gas market fundamentals and metals, respectively.
Gaining a leadership position in sugar and a foothold in agriculture.
A London-based provider of data and analysis on the European gas, power and LNG markets.
Expanding Platts footprint in shipping and metals analytics.
In the process, Platts becomes S&P Global Platts. This rebranding unifies the company's offerings under one recognizable brand to provide investors with the essential intelligence they need to make decisions with conviction.
Developing out S&P Global Platts global analytical capabilities.