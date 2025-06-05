Accelerating Progress Since 1909

1909

Platts Founded

Platts is founded by the journalist Warren C. Platt who starts a monthly news magazine, National Petroleum News (NPN). This publication provides essential insights to the oil industry and helps investors leverage that intelligence into smart investment decisions.

1923

Launch of Platts Oilgram

Warren C. Platt launches Platts Oilgram, a daily newsletter devoted to reporting prices and market information. The newsletter keeps people up to date with the latest oil industry news and commentaries.

1928

Platts established as a global benchmark

Standard Oil, Royal Dutch Shell and Anglo-Persian Oil base an oil transaction on Platts published U.S. Gulf Coast prices plus freight, establishing Platts as a global benchmark.

1953

Acquired by the McGraw Hill Companies

The McGraw Hill Companies acquires Platts publishing venture.

1960

Platts enters the shipping market with Channel Port Index

1974

Platts launches Marketscans

In 1974, Platts launched telex-delivered daily reports in the form of Marketscans, the precursor to ‘real-time' news delivery.

1975

Expansion into the petrochemical markets

Launch of Platts European PetrochemicalScan.

1987

Platts starts assessing Dated Brent

This goes on to become the biggest global oil benchmark.

1992

Market on Close oil price assessment launches in Asia

Platts Market on Close oil price assessment process launches for the first time in Asia.

1994

Platts acquires Metals Week

In 1994, Platts acquired Metals Week, and launched a real-time Platts Metals Alert.

2001

Platts acquires FT Energy

Becomes the primary provider of U.S. gas and power daily benchmarks.

2004

Platts acquires CBI Research's Energy Conference Business

Increases its energy and metals conferences to 50 per annum.

2007

Platts eWindow launched

Platts enhances the efficiency of Platts Market on Close oil price assessment process with an online communications tool, Platts Editorial Window (eWindow).

2009

Platts celebrates 100 year anniversary

In 2009, Platts celebrates a century of bringing transparency and efficiency to markets via its news, information, data and services.

2009

Platts launches daily LNG price assessments, starting with Platts JKM™

Platts Japan Korea Market (JKM) is considered the global reference for LNG pricing.

2011

Acquisitions of Bentek Energy, Steel Business Briefing and its pricing unit, and The Steel Index

Establishing Platts leadership in natural gas market fundamentals and metals, respectively.

2012

Platts acquires Kingsman

Gaining a leadership position in sugar and a foothold in agriculture.

2014

Platts acquires Eclipse Energy Group

A London-based provider of data and analysis on the European gas, power and LNG markets.

2015

Platts acquires Petromedia and MVS

Expanding Platts footprint in shipping and metals analytics.

2016

McGraw Hill Financial becomes S&P Global

In the process, Platts becomes S&P Global Platts. This rebranding unifies the company's offerings under one recognizable brand to provide investors with the essential intelligence they need to make decisions with conviction.

2016

Acquisitions of Commodity Flow, RigData and PIRA

Developing out S&P Global Platts global analytical capabilities.

2022

S&P Global Platts and IHS Markit combine to become S&P Global Commodity Insights

