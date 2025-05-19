Panama Canal traffic gets an alternative route with the Isthmus of Tehuantepec

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Maritime & Shipping, Wet Freight, Containers
May 19, 2025
A high-capacity freight train network connects the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, offering a transit time far quicker than the Panama Canal. This is the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec in Mexico, with potential links and reduced travel times to major destinations. However, security concerns persist. Will the benefits outweigh the risks?