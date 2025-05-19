Maritime & Shipping, Wet Freight, Containers

May 19, 2025

Panama Canal traffic gets an alternative route with the Isthmus of Tehuantepec

Featuring Paulina Canedo

A high-capacity freight train network connects the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, offering a transit time far quicker than the Panama Canal. This is the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec in Mexico, with potential links and reduced travel times to major destinations. However, security concerns persist. Will the benefits outweigh the risks?

                                                                                                               

