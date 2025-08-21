Mexico's Sheinbaum unveils rescue plan to revitalize Pemex oil output

S&P Global Offerings
Crude Oil
August 21, 2025
Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum has unveiled a strategic plan to boost Pemex's crude output 31% by 2030. With production declining over the last 10 years, the plan emphasizes increased investment in the national company's underperforming oil fields.
