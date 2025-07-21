Europe’s overhaul on Russian sanctions to redraw diesel flows

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Refined Products, Maritime & Shipping, Crude Oil, Diesel-Gasoil
July 21, 2025
In a landmark shift for its oil sanctions policy, Europe has banned refined product imports made from Russian oil starting next year. The move promises to overhaul major diesel flows from India and Turkey, and tighten already-low diesel reserves. Traders say upside risk will hinge on policy enforcement, as markets scramble to assess the impact of the change.
Products & Solutions