Refined Products, Maritime & Shipping, Crude Oil, Diesel-Gasoil

July 21, 2025

Europe’s overhaul on Russian sanctions to redraw diesel flows

author's image

Featuring Kelly Norways

In a landmark shift for its oil sanctions policy, Europe has banned refined product imports made from Russian oil starting next year. The move promises to overhaul major diesel flows from India and Turkey, and tighten already-low diesel reserves. Traders say upside risk will hinge on policy enforcement, as markets scramble to assess the impact of the change.

Crude Oil

Products & Solutions

Crude Oil

Gain a complete view of the crude oil market with leading benchmarks, analytics, and insights to empower your strategies.
Learn More