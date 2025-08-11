No sigh of relief for the EU metals industry in US tariffs

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Metals & Mining Theme, Non-Ferrous
August 11, 2025
While the EU secured a baseline US tariff rate of 15%, the EU metals industry is still taxed at 50%. The industry hopes for a quota rate and progress in further talks between the European Commission and the US administration.
Products & Solutions