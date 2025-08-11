Metals & Mining Theme, Non-Ferrous

August 11, 2025

No sigh of relief for the EU metals industry in US tariffs

author's image

Featuring Laura Varriale

While the EU secured a baseline US tariff rate of 15%, the EU metals industry is still taxed at 50%. The industry hopes for a quota rate and progress in further talks between the European Commission and the US administration.

