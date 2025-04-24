China’s commodity sectors apply varied playbook to shield against tariffs

S&P Global Offerings
Metals & Mining Theme, Agriculture, Electric Power, Energy Transition, Renewables
April 24, 2025
From fuels to metals and farm products to cleantech, Chinese commodity sectors face uncertainty from the ongoing US-China trade tensions. Some are scaling back output to buffer the impact of sweeping US tariffs, but others could be shielded by market diversification that started years ago.
