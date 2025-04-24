Metals & Mining Theme, Agriculture, Electric Power, Energy Transition, Renewables

April 24, 2025

China’s commodity sectors apply varied playbook to shield against tariffs

author's image

Featuring Rong wei Neo

From fuels to metals and farm products to cleantech, Chinese commodity sectors face uncertainty from the ongoing US-China trade tensions. Some are scaling back output to buffer the impact of sweeping US tariffs, but others could be shielded by market diversification that started years ago.

 

