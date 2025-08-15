Energy Transition, Metals & Mining Theme, Electric Power, Emissions, Non-Ferrous

August 15, 2025

US electric vehicle market expected to cool on legislative, trade obstacles

author's image

Featuring Daniel Weeks

The US electric vehicle market grew quickly over the past few years but faces notable roadblocks in 2025. The removal of federal incentives alongside China's export restrictions on battery metals could cause the growing market to hit the brakes.

Crude Oil

Products & Solutions

Crude Oil

Gain a complete view of the crude oil market with leading benchmarks, analytics, and insights to empower your strategies.
Learn More