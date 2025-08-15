US electric vehicle market expected to cool on legislative, trade obstacles

S&P Global Offerings
Energy Transition, Metals & Mining Theme, Electric Power, Emissions, Non-Ferrous
August 15, 2025
The US electric vehicle market grew quickly over the past few years but faces notable roadblocks in 2025. The removal of federal incentives alongside China's export restrictions on battery metals could cause the growing market to hit the brakes.
