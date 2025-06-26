Electric Power, Energy Transition, Renewables

June 26, 2025

‘Softened’ Senate budget reconciliation bill still creates roadblocks for US solar

Featuring Jasmin Melvin

Solar power can boast that it is the largest source of recently added and planned US power generating capacity, but can the sector withstand Republicans' efforts to remove tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act? The Senate Finance Committee offered what many viewed as a softened plan for the phaseout of tax credits in draft bill text released June 16. However, industry observers and investors still see a bearish outlook for the solar industry.

                                                                                                               

