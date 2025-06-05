Agriculture, Energy Transition, Biofuel, Renewables, Emissions, Carbon

June 05, 2025

India positions itself as a low-cost biochar hub

Featuring Sarah Mishra and Anirudh Iyer

With biochar production projects in nascent stages, India is gaining traction as a low-cost production hub for biochar. As a sustainable carbon removal solution, biochar is known for its ability to sequester carbon.

