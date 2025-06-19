US 2025 hurricane season threatens power generation, infrastructure

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Electric Power, Energy Transition, Renewables
June 19, 2025
This year's hurricane season is projected to have an above average risk level. Today, we take a look at the potential risks of an active hurricane season for the US power sector by analyzing the damage caused by last year's catastrophic storms.