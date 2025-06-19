Electric Power, Energy Transition, Renewables

June 19, 2025

US 2025 hurricane season threatens power generation, infrastructure

Featuring Daniel Weeks

This year's hurricane season is projected to have an above average risk level. Today, we take a look at the potential risks of an active hurricane season for the US power sector by analyzing the damage caused by last year's catastrophic storms.

                                                                                                               

