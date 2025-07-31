Crude Oil

July 31, 2025

Trump's tariff actions rattle markets and the US dollar

Following President Trump's significant tariff hike on April 2, markets reacted with rising Treasury yields and a depreciating US dollar. When investor confidence dipped, Trump paused the tariffs, underscoring the complex link between tariffs, yields and currency stability in uncertain economic times.

