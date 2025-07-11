OPEC asks: What peak oil?

S&P Global Offerings
Crude Oil
July 11, 2025
OPEC says the world will need 20% more oil supply by 2050, dismissing any notion of peak demand. Producing the barrels to meet that forecast will require trillions of dollars in investment