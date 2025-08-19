US demand for Thai Hom Mali rice holds firm despite 19% tariff

S&P Global Offerings
Agriculture, Rice
August 19, 2025
Despite a nearly 19% tariff on Thai rice, US demand for premium Hom Mali jasmine rice has remained resilient. Thai rice imports rose nearly 13% in the three months after Trump's initial tariff announcement, and forecasts for long-grain rice imports remain at record highs.
