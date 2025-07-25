Agriculture, Oilseeds

July 25, 2025

Tariffs shake up soybean trade between US, Brazil, China

author's image

Featuring Katharine De Senne

As China reduces its soybean imports from the US in favor of record Brazilian volumes, the global agriculture power balance is rapidly changing. With tariffs still in play and Brazil seizing the moment, is this just a temporary supply shift or a long-term pivot?

