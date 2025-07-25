Tariffs shake up soybean trade between US, Brazil, China

S&P Global Offerings
Agriculture, Oilseeds
July 25, 2025
As China reduces its soybean imports from the US in favor of record Brazilian volumes, the global agriculture power balance is rapidly changing. With tariffs still in play and Brazil seizing the moment, is this just a temporary supply shift or a long-term pivot?
