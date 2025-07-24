Agriculture, Livestock, Meat, Rice, Grains

July 24, 2025

What does China’s growing self-reliance for pork mean for other exporters?

author's image

Featuring Tanya Rana

China eats more pork than any country in the world, but imports just 4% of it. The country's pork import market has shifted with changing demand and supply trends.

More on this topic:

China's pork supply chain remains robust despite trade, tariff challenges

