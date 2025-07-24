What does China’s growing self-reliance for pork mean for other exporters?

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Agriculture, Livestock, Meat, Rice, Grains
July 24, 2025
China eats more pork than any country in the world, but imports just 4% of it. The country's pork import market has shifted with changing demand and supply trends.
China's pork supply chain remains robust despite trade, tariff challenges
Products & Solutions