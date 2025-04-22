Ukraine's grain trade flows could change with a potential peace deal

S&P Global Offerings
Agriculture, Grains, Meat, Oilseeds
April 22, 2025
Grain traders from Ukraine believe the reopening of Mykolaiv port could help with congestion if a potential peace deal is on the horizon.
Ukrainian traders assess future grain trade flows amid prospects of war's end