Agriculture, Grains, Meat, Oilseeds

April 18, 2025

US farm exports may pay the price for Trump’s tariffs if countries retaliate

author's image

Featuring Sarah Mishra

The US is one of the biggest farm product suppliers in the world, so any rising trade tensions and counter-tariffs could ignite price volatility.

