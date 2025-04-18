US farm exports may pay the price for Trump’s tariffs if countries retaliate

S&P Global Offerings
Agriculture, Grains, Meat, Oilseeds
April 18, 2025
The US is one of the biggest farm product suppliers in the world, so any rising trade tensions and counter-tariffs could ignite price volatility.
Series: US-CHINA TRADE: China's commodity sector eyes reform, diversification to tackle challenges
Topic page: Trump and Commodities