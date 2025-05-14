“China can make up the difference from its own production plants. China is actively expanding its petrochemical capacity to reduce reliance on imports, particularly for products like ethylene, polyethylene, and polypropylene.”

According to Boonneung, Chinese producers are also looking to invest in making petrochemicals and other products outside China.

Thailand is one of the target locations for Chinese players seeking to expand to the US and EU markets. Downstream investment by Chinese producers may boost demand for petrochemical products in Thailand, Boonneung said.

Plant restructuring

The falling demand in China and the rest of Asia, as well as a drastic oversupply on account of new production facilities across the region, have made the business environment in Thailand difficult, leading to several plant shutdowns and restructuring.

Thailand’s Ube Chemicals Asia Public Co. (UCHA) will stop producing cyclohexanone, caprolactam, and ammonium sulfate, and shut down one of two nylon polymers lines. Meanwhile, the Ube Fine Chemicals Asia Co. (UFA) subsidiary will end production of 1,6-hexanediol and 1,5-pentanediol.

Ube will maintain and expand its remaining businesses in Thailand. UCHA will make composites, and UFA will manufacture polycarbonate diol for high-performance coatings. Ube’s Thai Synthetic Rubbers Co. business will continue producing elastomers.

In December 2024, India’s Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. acquired Ineos Styrolution affiliate Ineos Styrolution Thailand Co. Ineos Styrolution Thailand has an 85,000 mt/year acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene plant and a 100,000 mt/year styrene acrylonitrile unit in Map Ta Phut. It also makes high rubber graft.

In October 2024, PTT Asahi Chemical Co. (PTTAC), a 50-50 joint venture between Asahi Kasei Corp. and PTTGC, terminated production at Rayong amid high feedstock costs and rising capacity in China. PTTAC produced acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, and ammonium sulfate and intends to dismantle its production facilities by 2028.

Focus on low-carbon, specialty products

Thailand is also seeing specialty products being prioritized to offset the weak demand and oversupply for conventional petrochemical products. Specialty chemicals traditionally have stronger demand growth because they are often niche products, innovative, and patented.

“Thai producers are looking for cost reductions and specialty product investments to survive in the long run. Key producers, such as PTTGC, SCGC, and IRPC plan to invest in specialty and low-carbon products,” said Boonneung.

These products include low-carbon polymers such as recycled plastics, biopolymers, and circular polymers, driven by global sustainability incentives. In March, Braskem Siam, a JV between SCGC and Braskem BSA, signed a letter of intent with Mitr Phol Bio Fuel, part of Thailand’s Mitr Phol Group -- ASEAN's leading ethanol producer -- to supply agricultural-based ethanol to produce bio-ethylene.

Braskem Siam will produce bio-ethylene for SCGC, which will use it as feedstock for bio-based polyethylene, which has a negative carbon footprint and is recyclable. It will be Asia's first bio-ethylene production plant, with a capacity of 200,000 mt/year, and is expected to be completed by 2027.