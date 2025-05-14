S&P Global Commodity Insights continues to play a pivotal role at the Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference each year, where we engage with industry leaders to share our in-depth analysis of global petrochemical markets.

In this report, intended to coincide with APIC 2025, we assess implications for the sector of a potentially more uncertain trade environment while factoring in the global push toward greater sustainability. The focus is on Southeast Asia, and particularly Thailand, to examine how its chemical producers are responding to changing demand patterns.

Platts also examines changes in China's polymer trade flows and headwinds Southeast Asian chemical markets may face, given the specter of US-imposed tariffs and associated disruptions. We also explore India's chemical markets, which may prove to be relatively resilient amid potential regulatory measures and domestic factors. The report also covers developments within recycled plastics and low-carbon methanol in response to global sustainability initiatives, and new Platts assessments that address emerging market needs and enable price transparency.