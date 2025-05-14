S&P Global Offerings
Trade uncertainty and sustainability in Asian chemical markets
S&P Global Commodity Insights continues to play a pivotal role at the Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference each year, where we engage with industry leaders to share our in-depth analysis of global petrochemical markets.
In this report, intended to coincide with APIC 2025, we assess implications for the sector of a potentially more uncertain trade environment while factoring in the global push toward greater sustainability. The focus is on Southeast Asia, and particularly Thailand, to examine how its chemical producers are responding to changing demand patterns.
Platts also examines changes in China's polymer trade flows and headwinds Southeast Asian chemical markets may face, given the specter of US-imposed tariffs and associated disruptions. We also explore India's chemical markets, which may prove to be relatively resilient amid potential regulatory measures and domestic factors. The report also covers developments within recycled plastics and low-carbon methanol in response to global sustainability initiatives, and new Platts assessments that address emerging market needs and enable price transparency.
Thailand's petrochemical industry will continue to be pressured throughout 2025 by weak margins due to high feedstock costs, particularly for naphtha, and a shift in demand patterns in the key export market of China driven by overcapacity.
The country has been moving to lighter feedstocks amid high naphtha prices in Asia for the last few years, an associated drop in olefins margins, and steam cracker shutdowns in the region. Thailand will also have to contend with China's increasing self-reliance in the conventional petrochemicals sector, and the initial response to this challenge has been a greater focus on the production of low-carbon and specialty products.
Thailand has the largest petrochemical capacity in the ASEAN region, with an ethylene output capacity of 5.5 million mt/year in 2024, according to Sukanya Boonneung, executive director/chemical consulting at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
According to Boonneung, about 65% of the cracker feedstock in Thailand is liquid-based, and 34% is gas-based. The country’s gas-based crackers are under the PTT group and utilize locally sourced ethane and propane.
The use of liquid feedstock, namely naphtha, is not as cost-competitive as gas-based production in the US and Middle East, she added.
As a result, there have been indications recently of the industry rethinking its feedstock mix.
In March, Vopak NV announced plans to construct 160,000 cu m of new tank storage capacity at its tank terminal in Map Ta Phut by 2029 for higher imports of US ethane for PTTGC’s steam cracker.
SCGC recently signed a long-term agreement with Enterprise Products Partners LP to procure 1 million mt/year of ethane for its subsidiary LSP.
LSP had halted commercial operations at its petrochemical complex in Long Son Island in October 2024 amid negative margins, notably for ethylene. SCGC plans to invest in raising the ability of LSP’s 950,000 mt/year cracker to use ethane, propane, and naphtha.
SCGC has also signed a charter contract for five newbuild very large ethane carriers with Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd.’s affiliate MOL Energia Ltd., under which MOL will provide 15 years of logistics services transporting ethane from Enterprise Products in the US to Vietnam.
Thailand will also be challenged by changing demand dynamics from China, historically a key destination for its petrochemical output.
About 50% of the petrochemicals Thailand produces is consumed domestically and 50% is exported, Boonneung said, adding Thailand is a large exporter of commodity polymers to other ASEAN countries and China.
“Historically, China was a key export market for commodity polymers from Thailand. However, with China increasing its self-sufficiency in commodity polymers, exports to China are decreasing and product margins are negatively impacted,” said Boonneung.
“China can make up the difference from its own production plants. China is actively expanding its petrochemical capacity to reduce reliance on imports, particularly for products like ethylene, polyethylene, and polypropylene.”
According to Boonneung, Chinese producers are also looking to invest in making petrochemicals and other products outside China.
Thailand is one of the target locations for Chinese players seeking to expand to the US and EU markets. Downstream investment by Chinese producers may boost demand for petrochemical products in Thailand, Boonneung said.
The falling demand in China and the rest of Asia, as well as a drastic oversupply on account of new production facilities across the region, have made the business environment in Thailand difficult, leading to several plant shutdowns and restructuring.
Thailand’s Ube Chemicals Asia Public Co. (UCHA) will stop producing cyclohexanone, caprolactam, and ammonium sulfate, and shut down one of two nylon polymers lines. Meanwhile, the Ube Fine Chemicals Asia Co. (UFA) subsidiary will end production of 1,6-hexanediol and 1,5-pentanediol.
Ube will maintain and expand its remaining businesses in Thailand. UCHA will make composites, and UFA will manufacture polycarbonate diol for high-performance coatings. Ube’s Thai Synthetic Rubbers Co. business will continue producing elastomers.
In December 2024, India’s Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd. acquired Ineos Styrolution affiliate Ineos Styrolution Thailand Co. Ineos Styrolution Thailand has an 85,000 mt/year acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene plant and a 100,000 mt/year styrene acrylonitrile unit in Map Ta Phut. It also makes high rubber graft.
In October 2024, PTT Asahi Chemical Co. (PTTAC), a 50-50 joint venture between Asahi Kasei Corp. and PTTGC, terminated production at Rayong amid high feedstock costs and rising capacity in China. PTTAC produced acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, and ammonium sulfate and intends to dismantle its production facilities by 2028.
Thailand is also seeing specialty products being prioritized to offset the weak demand and oversupply for conventional petrochemical products. Specialty chemicals traditionally have stronger demand growth because they are often niche products, innovative, and patented.
“Thai producers are looking for cost reductions and specialty product investments to survive in the long run. Key producers, such as PTTGC, SCGC, and IRPC plan to invest in specialty and low-carbon products,” said Boonneung.
These products include low-carbon polymers such as recycled plastics, biopolymers, and circular polymers, driven by global sustainability incentives. In March, Braskem Siam, a JV between SCGC and Braskem BSA, signed a letter of intent with Mitr Phol Bio Fuel, part of Thailand’s Mitr Phol Group -- ASEAN's leading ethanol producer -- to supply agricultural-based ethanol to produce bio-ethylene.
Braskem Siam will produce bio-ethylene for SCGC, which will use it as feedstock for bio-based polyethylene, which has a negative carbon footprint and is recyclable. It will be Asia's first bio-ethylene production plant, with a capacity of 200,000 mt/year, and is expected to be completed by 2027.
China has emerged as a significant global exporter of polymers, particularly polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride, following extensive capacity expansion efforts. As US-China trade tensions rise, China's polymer exports to Southeast Asia are expected to increase in 2025 due to slower domestic demand and pressure prices in the region.
Asia's polypropylene capacity has been expanding. According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, a total of 3 million mt/year of PP capacity is expected to come online by the end of 2025, mainly in China. China has been actively exporting PP, becoming a net exporter in March 2024, Chinese customs data shows. Exports from China have been predominantly directed toward Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam, because of proximity and low freight rates. Vietnam is the third-largest importer of PP in Asia, following China and Indonesia.
However, due to tight supplies of copolymer grades, Commodity Insights projects Asia to continue being net short of PP, with an estimated deficit of 2 million mt/year by the end of 2025. The supply of copolymer grades has been limited due to the fact that there are fewer suppliers producing this grade in Asia compared with homopolymers.
The homopolymer-grade PP is experiencing oversupply in Asia, as Chinese suppliers have been aggressively selling in this market. Meanwhile, there is a shortage in imports of copolymer PP.
Vietnam continues to have the lowest prices in SE Asia, with its PP import deficit expected to rise to about 1.2 million mt/year in 2025 from 1.1 million mt/year in 2024.
According to market sources, the intra-Association of Southeast Asian Nations and ASEAN-China free trade agreements are expected to retain the supply of PP within the region. These agreements are expected to encourage Asian producers to concentrate their efforts on regional cargoes, enhancing their competitiveness against imports from the Middle East.
Platts, part of Commodity Insights, assessed CFR Vietnam PP raffia down $10/mt week over week to $925/mt, on a market discussion at the same level on April 16.
In March, the price spread between Southeast Asian and Far East Asian polyethylene prices reached a multiyear high of $85/mt for linear low density polyethylene and $70/mt for high density polyethylene, due to expectations of oversupply in China.
Commodity Insights analysts have projected Chinese PE capacity to expand to 41.7 million mt in 2025 from 34.8 million mt in 2024.
In January, Yulong Petrochemical and Wanhua Petrochemical started up new PE plants with a combined capacity of 1.55 million mt/year. As a result of oversupply, the CFR Far Ear Asia HDPE film price benchmark fell to a five-year low of $875/mt on Jan. 22, Platts data showed. The demand outlook remains lukewarm amid US-China trade tensions, and market sources have not been optimistic about an improvement in prices.
Meanwhile, the Southeast Asian PE market has seen some price support due to some plant shutdowns. In Saudi Arabia, PetroRabigh has shut its PE plant in April for turnaround.
The Philippines' JG summit shut its 320,000 mt/year HDPE/LLDPE swing plant and 250,000 mt/year HDPE unit in December 2024. In Vietnam, Longson Petrochemical shut its 500,000 mt/year HDPE and 500,000 mt/year LLDPE units in October 2024.
However, trading sources indicated that demand remained sluggish, with participants adopting a cautious, wait-and-see approach amid US-China trade tensions.
Although the spread between Chinese and Southeast Asian prices has been wide, traders noted that reexporting cargoes from China continued to be challenging.
"I do not expect PE reexports to become very active because the spread is still too low," Will Xu, associate director of polymers at Commodity Insights, said. "If considering freight and port handling fee, the spread would need to reach $130-$150/mt which might then motivate high reexports."
A producer said the spread would need to exceed $80/mt for significant reexporting activity to occur, considering the $40/mt freight cost and $30/mt port handling charge.
"Some traders have tried to reexport but their price is too high ... So, end-users still prefer to purchase from their regular producers," said the producer.
Despite the significant decline in Chinese PE prices due to weaker sentiment in China, which has led to a widening spread between China and Southeast Asia, global trade uncertainties may continue to keep the window closed, according to market sources.
China has been exporting PVC since 2020 and is currently the second largest exporter globally, following the US. Market sources expect China’s PVC exports to continue to grow, in line with rising capacities, as domestic demand remains subdued due to a real estate slump.
Commodity Insights analysts have projected Chinese PVC capacity to expand to 31.51 million mt in 2025 from 28.73 million mt in 2024.
In 2024, China’s PVC exports rose 15% from a year earlier to 2.6 million mt, according to Chinese Customs. Of the total, about 50% of exports were absorbed by the Indian market.
According to Indian customs data, its PVC imports hit a record high of 3.22 million mt in 2024. Of the total, 1.27 million mt/year, or about 40%, came from China.
However, this trend is expected to shift as India tightens its regulations, requiring PVC exporters to obtain a certificate to comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) requirements, although the regime is not yet officially in effect.
Key suppliers, with the exception of China, have received a BIS certificate. Trade sources previously identified Southeast Asia as a new destination for China’s PVC exports, which could exert pressure on prices in the region.
China's PVC export outlook has been cloudy. Concerns about US trade tariffs on Southeast Asia have weighed on the region's PVC consumption. Vietnam, which imported 191,111 mt of PVC from China in 2024, representing 7.3% of China's total PVC exports, has been notably affected, as a significant portion of its finished products, such as vinyl flooring, are reexported to the US.