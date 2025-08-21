Drones hammer Russian, Ukrainian energy infrastructure amid push for peace deal

Kelly Norways:



Hello and welcome to the Platts Oil Markets podcast, where today we're discussing the bitter drone war between Russia and Ukraine and its repercussions for the global oil market.

I'm Kelly Norways, an oil reporter based here in London, and today I'm joined by my news colleague, Nick Coleman and Elza Turner who specializes in refining and the Russian market. It's hard to escape news around the Russia-Ukraine war at the moment, at what feels like a key inflection point for the conflict as we've seen momentum build behind trilateral peace talks now potentially involving Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky after recent discussions in Washington involving the Ukrainian president and various European leaders.

But for all the positive mood music around talks in Washington and the best meeting yet over ending, the conflict, in Zelensky's words, talk of a ceasefire has been quietly sidelined, and drones have continued to fly across the border on both sides. And for Ukraine in particular, domestically produced drones have been one of the most effective tools that it has at its disposal to display a show of force and notch up pressure on Russia, particularly as the U.S. has pulled back on its sanctions threats to keep pressure up on Putin.

Nick, obviously we've seen a pretty significant escalation in drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in recent weeks. Can you qualify how we are seeing things look in the Russian market at the moment, or what the status is around drone attacks that we've seen in recent days?

Nick Coleman:



Thank you, Kelly. We've definitely seen an upsurge in Russia's oil infrastructure being a target in this conflict. Obviously, there's a wider context of Russian attacks on Ukraine, including on civilians in targets in Ukraine. But we are definitely seeing Ukraine targeting Russian oil infrastructure both locally or regionally in southwest Russia where you could perhaps see a direct connection to Russian military activity, but also an attack on the sector more widely. And this has got more ambitious.

It didn't start this year. Actually, it goes back to 2024, but we've also seen kind of displays of Ukraine's capability in long range drone attacks. We saw this the furthest, probably the furthest reaching drone attack on a refinery, just I think, last week this was the Ukhta refinery in the far north of the European part of Russia in the Komi Republic. So yeah, the gloves are off as far as Russian oil infrastructure is concerned, and also Russian oil pipelines, which are still used for getting some Russian crude oil into Europe, into Central Europe, not in the volumes pre 2022, but there are still a few countries using Russian crude oil that have exemptions from sanctions like Hungary.

One thing I think this shows, just to round off the answer, is actually Ukraine is feeling probably greater freedom in its choice of targets, ironically, in the era of Donald Trump than it did probably under the previous U.S. administration of Joe Biden, where certainly, I think there was a nervousness about knock-on effects for the global oil market for Russian exports. This could have a destabilizing effect on oil prices. And I think the message we heard back then was that the U.S. wasn't so keen on Ukraine attacking critical oil infrastructure from Russia to the outside world at least.

But perhaps there isn't that level of control being exerted. Perhaps Ukraine is experimenting a bit more. We did see an example of this probably in February when a critical crude oil pipeline from Kazakhstan going through southern Russia was actually hit by drones allegedly causing some short-term disruption to Kazakh oil exports through Russia, which is really a separate topic. It's quite complicated. But certainly, Kazakhstan was unhappy because they're not really a party to the war in Ukraine, and Kazakh oil production is supported by American and European companies.

Leaving that aside, I think it was an example where a lot of diplomacy then kicked in to try and say to the Ukrainians, if it was indeed them that initiated the attacks, "Let's keep away from the Kazakh infrastructure here." So yes, a long answer, but basically there's definitely an uptick in attacks on refineries and pipelines.

Kelly Norways:



Yeah, and it's a good point that you mentioned the politics behind all of this, because I suppose in any conflict with Russia, you often hear that energy exports account for something like a third of their revenues. That's what you might initially think that you'd go for if you were trying to wreak havoc on the Kremlin and really make them feel the economic pinch of attacks. And obviously, that's long been the fear of some of Ukraine's Western allies, fearing the inflationary price spikes that you might have in such a scenario. Which I guess is why you've had these drones really come into play, because a lot of the western arms that have been provided have had these strict requirements around initially only using munitions for defensive purposes. And that's why you've seen Ukraine really pivot to ramping up its own domestic production of these drones. So it's interesting how that's really become such an important tool for Kiev to utilize in recent years.

Nick Coleman:



It is an incredible kind of thing that has happened in Ukraine with the self, home-manufactured drones in Ukraine. So we are obviously not military analysts, but as you say, that's definitely been a big factor of Ukraine building up its defense capability.

Kelly Norways:



Yeah. And the timing is interesting. Obviously, you mentioned that CPC incident, which came on the eve of previous talks in Riyadh. This recent attack on the Druzhba pipeline system came on the night before Putin was due to meet Trump. So, clearly it's something that's very carefully thought out when you see these big escalations in the targets that they're going for.

Nick Coleman:



You could definitely speculate that there's not a coincidence. This upsurge, the latest upsurge happened just before the Alaska summit. Perhaps Ukraine attempting to send a message that they're not down and out at this point. They're still fighting.

Kelly Norways:



Definitely. And you hear that messaging around, peace through force. And actually, they've been quite vocal in publishing some of their numbers. I noted that Ukraine's military put something out saying it was just 10% of drone targets that have been pumping stations over the last year, whereas the vast majority have been refineries, which can typically be more domestic orientated, I suppose. And on that, I suppose that's a nice segue to move to you, Elza. Can you walk us through just how destructive these attacks have been for the Russian sector and potentially some of its export partners?

Elza Turner:



Yes, as you said, both of you, last year there was a big spate of drone attacks, which took offline a lot of Russian refinery capacity. However, unlike the pipeline, the crude oil pipeline, which still affects some European buyers like Hungary and Slovakia, the Russian refineries in the past, probably if they were offline, that was having an impact on the diesel market, because Russia is a big diesel exporter. Bt not any longer, because Europe is not buying Russian diesel. So this is felt quite a bit in the Russian domestic market. Typically, around that time of the year, we have a surge of diesel demand because of the autumn agricultural works, and diesel is the fuel which is used during the harvest and spring planting season.

But this year, we've had quite an ample supply of diesel. Diesel prices are not recording the expected, let's say, seasonal gains. They're moving slightly up, but everybody talks of sufficient supply. In previous years, for instance, we've had problems with very high prices affecting farmers, a lot of complaints, which eventually led to a diesel export ban. But this year, there's none of that. The government is reporting steady supplies to the farming sector, normal prices, everything runs smoothly.

But the situation is not like this in the gasoline market, because gasoline is the motor fuel of choice in Russia. The car fleet is using gasoline. Gasoline demand in the summer always goes up because it's a driving season, people go on holidays. However, this demand has become even stronger since the start of the war, because long-haul destinations are not readily available, let's say, and people drive a lot to domestic tourist holiday resorts. This is southern Russia, across Russia generally, and demand surges for gasoline. And Russia has invested heavily in refinery upgrades, but geared towards hydrocrackers and diesel output rather than gasoline.

So gasoline remains very balanced. Exports are very small, hardly have any impact on any international markets, even in times of normal export flows. But this year, Russia has introduced a gasoline export ban in March, which was enforced primarily on traders and small refineries with less than 1 million metric ton a year capacity. Last month, end of July, it extended it to the bigger refineries. And now, they've pretty much decided in principle that they'll extend the ban further. And part of the reason for this export ban is of course domestic demand and tight supply, which has been tight so far this year, even with very small unplanned outages.

Like last year, we had an enormous amount of refinery capacity taken offline by drone strikes. This year, after there was few attacks in the beginning of the year. And a notable example is the Astrakhan Gas Condensate Processing Plant, which is a big gasoline domestic supplier. It's been offline ever since. But otherwise, refineries have been operating normally apart from the plant maintenance.

However, now as both of you mentioned, there has been a surge of drone attacks in the last few weeks, and they have very quickly and efficiently taken offline, I think I've counted five refineries in southern Russia. This morning, there was yet again a strike on the Volgograd refinery, which is already offline after a previous drone strike. The prospects for those refineries coming back online in the short term are very slim. So maybe, they'll come back in September, but people, market sources, media, reports, they don't expect them earlier than September. At the same time, there is plant maintenance starting. And Russian refineries, they have two rounds of maintenance, spring and autumn.

So, those that didn't have maintenance in the spring and the spring maintenance notably was fairly light this year, they are starting now, their maintenance. August, has to last through September into October. So this is affecting domestic gasoline supply. Spot prices are surging on the St. Petersburg exchange. They're breaking record highs almost every day. There were few days of drops last week before a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. But immediately afterwards, they resumed their upsides.

So, yes, the situation on the Russian market is very volatile. What happens is these spot price increases don't lead necessarily to retail price spikes, because retail prices are more or less controlled and monitored. But this is hurting very much retail margins. Probably the government hopes that the gasoline demand will subside naturally with the start of school in September and the end of the active driving season, and that should calm down the market. But for the moment, there are shortages, tight supply, people complain.

Kelly Norways:



Yeah, yeah. It's really difficult to capture just how long exactly some of these sites will be offline, isn't it? But having monitored this over the last year or so, sometimes it can be months and months. Sometimes they can bring on spare capacity. And it's notable that these are often very high precision strikes, which in some cases have gone for sophisticated units like FCCs, or they'll take CDUs offline.

Elza Turner:



Mostly CDUs. And once the CDU goes offline, you can't operate the FCCs, even if they are in perfectly good order. The latest attacks especially hit the Samara refinery hub, because Novokuybyshevsk was offline already. And after that, the Syzran refinery was attacked. So it's also offline. And this comes at a time when the third refinery in this key refinery hub, Kuibyshev is having plant maintenance. So it should be coming back shortly. But this is having enormous impact on Rosneft's ability to produce fuel.

Kelly Norways:



And I guess you've really seen them hone their strategy here. Nick mentioned that they're now able to stretch something like 2000 kilometers from the front line. That puts a lot of refining capacity in that strike radius. You're seeing some of the largest complexes like Volgograd, which you mentioned, being hit two, three times, really making sure that this capacity is kept offline and it's not easy to quickly ramp things up or sort of paper over the cracks.

Nick Coleman:



It's also about the precision of the targeting, right?

Kelly Norways:



Completely.

Nick Coleman:



I mean, these refineries sites, often they're very large, extended sites spaced out to prevent accidents or to prevent fires from spreading. But often, a refining column is a target that might be a couple of meters wide, and there's a lot of sophistication in the technology.

Elza Turner:



Most of the units that have been hit, especially now in the latest attacks, were CDU units, and big CDU units that are accounting for, in quite a few of the refineries, for more than half of their capacity.

Nick Coleman:



Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think when we first saw these attacks, probably the precision wasn't always as good. You'd see some fire or something, but the authorities would say usually they'd managed to extinguish the fire and carry on operating. Not always, but yeah.

Elza Turner:



In quite a few cases, the fire has been raging for the whole day before it was put out. So it's very hard to get information exactly on what's happening at the refineries because Russia first stopped publishing official information about t