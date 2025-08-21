Drones hammer Russian, Ukrainian energy infrastructure amid push for peace deal

S&P Global Offerings
Crude Oil, Refined Products
August 21, 2025
The world's attention has turned the US in recent days after back-to-back peace summits separately involving Russia's and Ukraine's presidents. But in the absence of a ceasefire deal, drone attacks have taken on a new intensity, continuing to claim civilian lives and knocking out critical infrastructure. In the past week alone, Russia has sustained damage to at least five major oil refineries, as well as its main crude pipeline link into Central Europe. Meanwhile, its own attacks risk straining fragile ties with neighbors like Azerbaijan.
Join London oil news reporters Kelly Norways and Nick Coleman to unpack the impact of a new destructive chapter in the region's drone warfare, with insights from Platts refining expert Elza Turner.
Links:
Russia restores oil flows to Hungary and Slovakia after Druzhba pipeline damage
Russia strikes Ukraine's damaged oil refinery again in major drone strike (subscriber content)
Ukraine hits fifth Russian refinery in week ahead of Trump-Putin talks (subscriber content)
Russia targets Ukrainian gas grid facility in latest drone attacks: ministry (subscriber content)
