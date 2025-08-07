Tainted crude: Europe responds to Azeri Light contamination

An outbreak of crude contamination impacting Azerbaijan's Azeri Light supply has set Europe's refiners on edge. As buyers seek to avoid being hit with corrosive organic chlorides, prices for the premium crude grade have tumbled, and some refiners have been forced to draw on emergency oil reserves.

Kelly Norways, a downstream oil news reporter, is joined by senior news team editor Nick Coleman, Sam Angell, manager of Platts EMEA crude oil pricing and light ends reporter Dias Kazym to discuss the impact for crude and products in the impacted regions.

