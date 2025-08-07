Tainted crude: Europe responds to Azeri Light contamination

S&P Global Offerings
Refined Products, Chemicals, Maritime & Shipping, Agriculture, Energy Transition, Crude Oil, Biofuel, Renewables, Wet Freight
August 07, 2025
An outbreak of crude contamination impacting Azerbaijan's Azeri Light supply has set Europe's refiners on edge. As buyers seek to avoid being hit with corrosive organic chlorides, prices for the premium crude grade have tumbled, and some refiners have been forced to draw on emergency oil reserves.
Kelly Norways, a downstream oil news reporter, is joined by senior news team editor Nick Coleman, Sam Angell, manager of Platts EMEA crude oil pricing and light ends reporter Dias Kazym to discuss the impact for crude and products in the impacted regions.
Azeri Light CIF Augusta vs BTC Dtd Strip
Contaminated Azeri crude reaches Czech Republic via TAL pipeline system (Subscriber content)
Romania's OMV Petrom pulls from state oil reserves after crude contamination incident (Subscriber content)
Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts