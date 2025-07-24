EU sanctions, ceasefire, and OPEC+ move—what are the implications for Asia?

Oil is going through a period of uneasy calm. The higher-than-expected rise in OPEC+ production quotas for August, combined with a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, has provided oil markets some breathing space and introduced a bearish sentiment to prices, but new EU sanctions on Russia and the possibility of additional secondary sanctions by Washington could alter the price and trade flow scenarios.

In this episode of Platts Oil Markets Podcast, Asia Energy Editor Sambit Mohanty discusses with Rahul Kapoor, vice president and head of oil shipping analytics at S&P Global Commodity Insights, and Dan Colover, head of oil and chemicals market engagement, on the implications of some of these developments on Asia.