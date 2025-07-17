Second UK refinery collapse puts focus on survivors

With the UK at risk of losing its second oil refinery in less than six months, Europe's refining sector is showing growing signs of strain. In this episode of the Platts Oil Markets podcast, Gary Clark is joined by reporters Elza Turner and Kelly Norways to unpack why healthy margins are failing to prevent closures in a year that has already seen the most shutdowns since the coronavirus pandemic.

