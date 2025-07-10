LPG boom: Exports, tariffs, and summer demand support North American NGLs

Sarah Hernandez:



Hello and welcome to the Platts Oil Markets podcast by S&P Global Commodity Insights, where today we will be talking about the LPG Trends, Gulf Coast exports, and what are we expecting to see for the rest of the summer?

I am Sarah Hernandez, Light Ends Manager in US and with me we have Hunter Marrow and Marcus Still who are LPG editors from US and Canada as well. I know that you guys have been doing research about the trends on the LPG market recently and how these trends look compared to last year. What other things are affecting the market and what can we expect to see in the coming weeks, especially because summer is a special season for LPGs, given the challenges to load the shipments during the high heat season.

Hunter, can you tell us a little bit more about how is the export market looking on the propane and butane side and if there is any particular thing happening recently on the Gulf Coast?

Hunter Marrow:



Certainly. I think when we're talking about a year over year comparison on the LPG export market out of the US Gulf Coast, it's important to really just highlight the tariff situation. Everyone's talking about it, but it's just been a real driver for the LPG market, not just LPGs, but NGLs in particular, I would say over the last three months since the Trump administration announced the tariffs against many of the global partners that the US has. When we're talking about propane, specifically when the tariff announcements were made back in April, the beginning of April, the big target for those tariffs was China, which the US has had a longstanding trade relationship with in regards to propane. The US is the biggest propane supplier for China and has been for many, many years. It raised a lot of concern in the global LPG export market.

What we saw initially in the prices was there was a price decrease when those announcements were first made. And we can see in the data that we have in Commodities At Sea in the days and weeks following that announcement on tariffs imposed against China, exports for propane to China fell off quite significantly. It raised some interesting questions as to how Gulf Coast LPG producers are going to shift maybe their trade flows and maybe how China in particular as a big importer of propane was going to shift its perspective and shift its flows and how to still get propane into the country but maybe not rely as heavily on US exports.

I think that leads nicely into what we've been seeing actually farther north in Canada on the LPG side of things, and Marcus can go into a little bit more detail on some of the changing inflows that we saw with propane in particular. So Marcus, if you want to jump in here.

Marcus Still:



In Canada, domestic demand has faltered a bit. We haven't seen as much inter-Canada trading volumes that you would expect this time of year and even during the summer. It's supposed to be, I guess, a more quiet market, but it's been more limited from what I've been hearing. The real focus has been on exports out of the West Coast.

Historically those big gas carriers are going to be going to South Korea, they're going to be going to Japan, but shortly after those tariffs were put in place, we saw a big influx of a shift to exporting this material to China. Over the past three months, the majority of the volume has been going to Chinese destinations with South Korea and Japan making up a very, very small portion of that. And that comes from the, I guess, diversification that China was looking for. Like I was saying, domestic demand hasn't been super strong in the area, but it seems like most of that focus is going to exported ships.

On a year-on-year basis, the volume trends have increased significantly compared to last year. I think already in 2025 we're at about 500,000 metric tons. Throughout the entirety of 2024 that was under 400,000, so we're up about 30% in the area for just pure volume of imports.

Sarah Hernandez:



Thank you, Marcus. That is very interesting because, if we remember, the Asia region is highly well recognized by being the main producers of plastics and petrochemical derivatives. They need these LPGs to produce all the petrochemicals or most of the petrochemicals, and LPG competes against naphtha along the year to be the most competitive feedstock for the petrochemical chains.

Now, Hunter, did you have any insights about how naphtha exports have been lately? If we can compare if there is some more appetite for LPGs than for naphtha to export to the Asia region, or are you seeing on the markets a little bit stable or what can you tell us about it?

Hunter Marrow:



I would say naphtha versus LPG in particular, I can talk a little bit about... Propane to China specifically given the tariff background, and tariffs were a geopolitical situation. I know that China flows from the US, it's down 27% over the last three months compared to the five-year average. I think that's important to highlight. But it's interesting when we shift over to looking at butane as well.

Butane exports have really been on more robust than what we've seen over the past several months or the time I've been covering. So probably the last three months or so, butane exports have really been on the rise and it's been into regions like, Sarah, to your point, to the Asia region, specifically Southeast Asia and specifically Indonesia. And it's interesting that the US Gulf Coast producers are finding destinations and trying to change their trade flows maybe in ways that we haven't seen before due to this tariff, geopolitical situation. In addition to that, on the propane side and on the LPG side, we are seeing definitely robust exports and robust demand for petrochemical feedstocks. So in terms of that versus naphtha, there is a huge appetite for the NGL side of things as a petrochemical feedstock.

But on some of the propane export side of things on where it's going and some alternate destinations instead of to China, since that was such a huge destination for LPG exports in the past, we've seen flows, and Marcus attests to this from the Canadian side, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, but also Central and South America are increasingly becoming more destinations for propane specifically. That's interesting because in South and Central America region, these countries are trying to come up with trade deals with the United States. I know that recently Venezuela, or the US recently extended the LPG waiver to Venezuela this week actually for another year. There was some restrictions and sanctions against Venezuela for many refined products. Venezuela is having a big issue right now with producing its own LPGs at the moment.

Indonesia, I just talked about that. There's talks about them planning a US import deal and many billions of dollars worth, and I think it just goes to show how strong that appetite is not only in Asia but in central and South America for these NGLs. Indonesia wants to import LNG and LPGs, they have a growing petrochemical industry down there and so they want to help feed that. So there's a lot of moving pieces right now, but definitely on the LPG side, it's growing stronger than the naphtha demand at the moment.

Sarah Hernandez:



It's very interesting that you mention Latin America, because as far as I understand it's the second main destination for the LPG exports from the Gulf Coast. Related to the export market, we have this assessment that we call the FOB assessment that represents the shipments that are going to be loaded, FOB the Gulf Coast. We understand that these ships are priced as a differential against the caverns. This premium that... We usually see a premium there, it's particularly a concern for all the market participants, especially because last year we saw it jumping to double digit area.

Can you remind us a little bit about what happened last year and which conditions are again present at this time, in terms of maybe trying to compare what is happening this year and see if there is some kind of trend on the premiums against the caverns?

Hunter Marrow:



On the FOB C3 premiums, that's typically how it's talked about in the market is a premium to the caverns or the domestic LPG pricing. I would say about a year, year and a half ago, those premiums... And right now they are around the 5.25 cent range for the C3, C4 and the split LPG cargoes, and that's typically how they're talked about. Those were in the double digits, Sarah, to your point, and even making it to a 20 cent premium or slightly above during a particularly strong drought period with the Panama Canal.

I think at the same time recalling here, there was also again, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and anytime that happens, you have concerns about the Suez Canal and flows going from west to east, east to west there. So you see a repeat, at least from the geopolitical side, tensions with the Suez Canal, middle East geopolitical tensions that may disrupt LPG freight flows in particular.

I know that on the VLGC freight side of things, so very large gas carrier freight rates, those reached $130 per metric ton a couple days ago and they've been maintaining that. The reason that's significant is that's the highest that rate's been in about a year, maybe over a year. That really points to that robust export demand, at least on the LPG side of things, and goes to show how much demand there continues to be, even though, from our understanding, the arbitrage has been more narrow than maybe we thought it might be considering the amount of export demand, and I'm talking US to Asia here in particular. But more recently in the last couple of days I've heard that that arbitrage from the US to Asia is widening just very slightly. It might have something to do with the increasing VLGC freight rate. I've also heard that geopolitical tension in the Middle East again, like we saw last year, it was contributing to some of the concern and higher premiums for the FOBs.

There's a similar sort of situation and some of the VLGC freight rates that may be going to other regions maybe in the east are now maybe going to India is what I've heard. And there's maybe a lack of availability with some of the VLGC vessels that might otherwise be available in the Gulf Coast. So I've heard there's some supply issues ship wise that might be driving up that VLGC freight rate.

So it's important that we're keeping an eye on that and we do continue keep an eye on it. And the market sources are definitely concerned about those geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, but also keeping an eye on track conditions with the Panama Canal and if there might be a pileup with the ships trying to get to the canal. So it's something we're definitely keeping an eye on.

Sarah Hernandez:



Talking specifically about the freight rates. After the Iranian and Israel conflict started and all the Middle Eastern tensions increased, did you notice any trend on the freight cost? Because maybe they were adding more cost because of insurance, because of the lack of ship or the low availability of ships on certain area? Did you notice any trend after the conflicts started there?

Hunter Marrow:



Oh, certainly. I mean, even talking with market sources, the term they used for it was war premiums. We saw those VLGC freight rates start to definitely rise when those tensions began to escalate. There's just a lot of uncertainty about what's going to be happening in that region.

I know that Iran was talking about closing some major freight routes in that region. They control key areas of the freight routes. So you have a lot of this uncertainty about what's going to happen in that region. For a period of time, there was talk about if the conflict between Israel and Iran had gone on longer than maybe a short term and there wasn't any short-term resolution to that, that there could be a potential flip in the flows for empty vessels that had really no place to go. Because if you're a vessel and you have... if you have an empty vessel on the AG, on the Arab Gulf, and you're considering where to send your ship, if the conflict goes on long enough you may decide to send over your ship to the Gulf Coast, for example, and start loading up in the US and go to other destinations just to avoid the Middle East region entirely.

Now, that conflict was not a longer-term conflict as to what the shipping owners were fearing, so that didn't materialize, but it is always something that market sources are keeping an eye on, because if a conflict like that breaks out again, it really opened everyone's eyes to how vital that Middle Eastern is to the whole global trade flow. So everyone's definitely keeping an eye on everything like that.

Sarah Hernandez:



And what about temperature this year? Because last year we had some issues and some delays to load the ships because I understand that they have to reduce the temperature in order to load the LPGs at the right temperature to be refrigerated. So what about this year? What are the expectations about the temperatures in the Houston area?

Hunter Marrow:



It's been a particularly hot summer compared to maybe previous years, and that definitely plays an impact on the efficiency of loading vessels in the Gulf Coast. But in addition to just the temperature, there is also ongoing work in the Houston ship channel that logistically is providing some challenges to ship owners looking to send out vessels in the Gulf Coast.

It's part of Project 11, it's part of the Houston Ship Channel's initiative to widen the Houston ship channel. It's been going on for years and a segment of that project is ongoing, and I believe it's supposed to last through Q3 of this year. I have heard from some sources that it's causing some logistical challenges, just some delays in getting ships out. We haven't seen a material impact on the actual exports coming out of the Gulf Coast for LPG specifically, but it is something that I'm keeping an eye on.

There's a lot of these logistical considerations here, to your point on the temperatures and loading of refrigerated LPGs in that vein, but als