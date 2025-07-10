LPG boom: Exports, tariffs, and summer demand support North American NGLs

S&P Global Offerings
Events
S&P Global
S&P Global
S&P Global
Research & Insights
S&P Global
Refined Products, NGLs, Maritime & Shipping, Chemicals, LPG
July 10, 2025
In this episode, the Americas NGLs pricing team discusses Gulf Coast and Canada NGL market dynamics. Light ends manager Sarah Hernandez and LPG reporters Hunter Marrow and Marcus Still review conditions from 2024 that led to record-high export premiums and compare those conditions with the current market context. They also analyze changes in export flows amid geopolitical tensions and discuss possible summer challenges for the supply-demand balance of Gulf Coast and Canadian LPG.
Links:
Propane FOB USGC AAXIN00
Propane Enterprise Mt Belvieu Mo01 PMAAY00
Isobutane Enterprise Mt Belvieu PMAAB00
Isobutane Sarnia Mo01 AEDMF00