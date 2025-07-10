Refined Products, NGLs, Maritime & Shipping, Chemicals, LPG

July 10, 2025

LPG boom: Exports, tariffs, and summer demand support North American NGLs

In this episode, the Americas NGLs pricing team discusses Gulf Coast and Canada NGL market dynamics. Light ends manager Sarah Hernandez and LPG reporters Hunter Marrow and Marcus Still review conditions from 2024 that led to record-high export premiums and compare those conditions with the current market context. They also analyze changes in export flows amid geopolitical tensions and discuss possible summer challenges for the supply-demand balance of Gulf Coast and Canadian LPG.

Links:

Propane FOB USGC AAXIN00

Propane Enterprise Mt Belvieu Mo01 PMAAY00

Isobutane Enterprise Mt Belvieu PMAAB00

Isobutane Sarnia Mo01 AEDMF00