Refined Products, Crude Oil, Diesel-Gasoil, Jet Fuel, Fuel Oil

July 03, 2025

A dive into distillates: The latest on Europe’s diesel and jet fuel markets

With European middle distillate markets remaining well supplied amid turbulence in the Middle East, the prospect of new legislation regarding the origin of European product imports provides fuel for thought for market participants. To discuss the latest developments in the middle distillate markets, Gary Clark is joined by Virginie Malicier and Nadia Bliznikova with a sharp focus on diesel and jet fuel dynamics in the EMEA region.

Links:

European oil product markets soar as Israel-Iran tensions intensify (Subscriber content)

ARA diesel, gasoil stocks plunge 10% on week: Insights Global (Subscriber content)

Jet CIF NWE Cargo PJAAU00

ULSD 10ppmS FOB ARA Barge AAJUS00

ULSD 10ppmS CIF NWE Cargo AAVBG00

ULSD 10ppmS CIF Med Cargo AAWYZ00