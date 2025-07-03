A dive into distillates: The latest on Europe’s diesel and jet fuel markets

S&P Global Offerings
Refined Products, Crude Oil, Diesel-Gasoil, Jet Fuel, Fuel Oil
July 03, 2025
With European middle distillate markets remaining well supplied amid turbulence in the Middle East, the prospect of new legislation regarding the origin of European product imports provides fuel for thought for market participants. To discuss the latest developments in the middle distillate markets, Gary Clark is joined by Virginie Malicier and Nadia Bliznikova with a sharp focus on diesel and jet fuel dynamics in the EMEA region.
Links:
European oil product markets soar as Israel-Iran tensions intensify (Subscriber content)
ARA diesel, gasoil stocks plunge 10% on week: Insights Global (Subscriber content)
Jet CIF NWE Cargo PJAAU00
ULSD 10ppmS FOB ARA Barge AAJUS00
ULSD 10ppmS CIF NWE Cargo AAVBG00
ULSD 10ppmS CIF Med Cargo AAWYZ00