Middle East flare-up and ramifications for European oil markets

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Refined Products, Chemicals, Maritime & Shipping, Agriculture, Energy Transition, Crude Oil, Gasoline, LPG, Naphtha, Biofuel, Renewables, Wet Freight
June 19, 2025
A sudden ramp-up in tensions as Israel and Iran exchange blows has proved impactful for oil markets in the EMEA region. In this episode of the Platts Oil Markets podcast, Gary Clark is joined by front-line reporters Joey Daly, Jan Kedzior and Dias Kazym to discuss how the volatility in the Middle East is shaping the European markets in crude oil, middle-distillates and light ends.
Related Content:
Dated Brent – PCAAS00
ULSD 10ppmS FOB ARA Barge - AAJUS00
Naphtha CIF NWE Cargo - PAAAL00
European oil product markets jump on Israel-Iran war risk (Subscriber content)
Oil market braces for supply risks as Middle East tensions escalate
Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts