Middle East flare-up and ramifications for European oil markets

A sudden ramp-up in tensions as Israel and Iran exchange blows has proved impactful for oil markets in the EMEA region. In this episode of the Platts Oil Markets podcast, Gary Clark is joined by front-line reporters Joey Daly, Jan Kedzior and Dias Kazym to discuss how the volatility in the Middle East is shaping the European markets in crude oil, middle-distillates and light ends.

