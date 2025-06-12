Energy Asia to shine spotlight on transition, trade, and turbulence

The role of national oil companies in securing a net-zero future, the challenges in navigating energy security, the scope for fossil fuels growth, as well as the pressure Asian companies are facing to pursue sustainable growth will be some of the key themes that will be in focus at the Energy Asia Conference, which will be held from June 16-18, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In this episode of Platts Oil Markets Podcast, Asia Energy Editor Sambit Mohanty discusses with Vartika Shukla, chairman and managing director at Engineers India Ltd, Atul Arya, chief energy strategist at S&P Global Commodity Insights, and Nick Sharma, executive director for upstream solutions, the challenges and opportunities ahead as new governments and policymakers bring about sweeping changes to energy, climate and trade policies at a time when geopolitical competition is creating a more difficult global environment and complicating energy markets.

