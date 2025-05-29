Mexico's gasoline crunch

S&P Global Offerings
Events
May 29, 2025
Mexico is facing regional gasoline shortages as its refining system struggles to meet demand, deepening reliance on U.S. imports. With the Dos Bocas refinery not expected to reach full capacity until 2026, questions loom over the role of private importers in supplying the country with gasoline. In this episode of the Oil Markets podcast by S&P Global Commodity Insights, host Jeff Mower is joined by Sarah Hernandez and Sheky Espejo to break down the numbers, the policy shifts, and what's next for Mexico's fuel supply.