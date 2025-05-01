How has outlook shifted for LPG and naphtha as macroeconomic uncertainty looms?

S&P Global Offerings
Refined Products, Maritime & Shipping, Chemicals, Crude Oil, LPG, Naphtha, Fuel Oil
May 01, 2025
When the US began announcing tariffs a month ago and China hit back with reciprocal tariffs, the whole oil market complex tumbled. Despite a relative recovery in line with crude oil four weeks later, the lighter end products of the barrel are still feeling the sting from an uncertain macroeconomic environment, as outlook in the global petrochemical industry flounders. With recession fears looming, what will a world of lower demand and tighter margins mean for the consumption of the two main petrochemical feedstocks, naphtha and LPG?
In this episode of the Oil Markets podcast, Joel Hanley leads a discussion with market experts Dias Kazym and Barbara Fernandez-Pita to explore the short and long-term outlook of these two products.
