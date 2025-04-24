From tariffs to OPEC+ output increase – how will Asia navigate through the changes?

The sweeping reciprocal tariffs announced by the United States in early April, followed by China's retaliatory levies on US imports, along with OPEC+'s decision to significantly increase output in May, have driven Platts Dated Brent to its lowest level since April 2021. As one of the largest oil-importing regions, Asia is poised to face substantial implications from these developments.

In this episode of the Platts Oil Markets Podcast, Asia Energy Editor Sambit Mohanty discusses key themes that are likely to keep Asian oil markets on edge in the foreseeable future with Calvin Lee, head of Asia content, and Premasish Das, executive director at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts