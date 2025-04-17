Two weeks after Trump’s ‘liberation day’, how have the oil paper and physical markets responded?

S&P Global Offerings
Refined Products, Maritime & Shipping, Chemicals, Agriculture, Energy Transition, Crude Oil, Fuel Oil, Biofuel, Renewables
April 17, 2025
Following the swathe of protectionist tariff measures announced by US President Donald Trump on April 2nd, the crude oil complex was sent into a frenzy, with market outlook rapidly souring. But interesting patterns in both the paper and physical markets have been materializing.
In this episode of the Oil Markets podcast, Joey Daly leads an in-depth discussion with market experts David Neef and Joseph Jaffe to discuss the reaction of both the paper and physical markets in the middle distillates and fuel oil segments. While the crude oil market's negative reaction has captured immediate attention, what can these other segments reveal about the deeper impact of tariff conflicts?
Related stories:
FOB Rotterdam HSFO swap crack hits record high
ICE LSGO front month falls to lowest level since December 2021
European jet fuel differentials, open interest strengthen on holiday demand
Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts