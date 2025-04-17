Refined Products, Maritime & Shipping, Chemicals, Agriculture, Energy Transition, Crude Oil, Fuel Oil, Biofuel, Renewables

April 17, 2025

Two weeks after Trump’s ‘liberation day’, how have the oil paper and physical markets responded?

Following the swathe of protectionist tariff measures announced by US President Donald Trump on April 2nd, the crude oil complex was sent into a frenzy, with market outlook rapidly souring. But interesting patterns in both the paper and physical markets have been materializing.

In this episode of the Oil Markets podcast, Joey Daly leads an in-depth discussion with market experts David Neef and Joseph Jaffe to discuss the reaction of both the paper and physical markets in the middle distillates and fuel oil segments. While the crude oil market's negative reaction has captured immediate attention, what can these other segments reveal about the deeper impact of tariff conflicts?

