Change Makers: Nathan Ough, VoltaGrid CEO (Ep. 208)

Houston-based VoltaGrid is a portable energy infrastructure company that has deployed more than 1,500 MW of distributed natural gas generation capacity since its founding in 2021.

Nathan Ough, VoltaGrid CEO, joins Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys, to discuss how the fast-growing company has expanded beyond its initial focus on powering electric frac fleets in the oilfield to meeting the speed-to-power demands of energy-hungry data centers.

