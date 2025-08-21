Change Makers: Nathan Ough, VoltaGrid CEO (Ep. 208)

S&P Global Offerings
Natural Gas, Energy Transition, Electric Power, Emissions, Renewables
August 21, 2025
Houston-based VoltaGrid is a portable energy infrastructure company that has deployed more than 1,500 MW of distributed natural gas generation capacity since its founding in 2021.
Nathan Ough, VoltaGrid CEO, joins Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys, to discuss how the fast-growing company has expanded beyond its initial focus on powering electric frac fleets in the oilfield to meeting the speed-to-power demands of energy-hungry data centers.
Learn more about VoltaGrid at:https://voltagrid.com/
Learn more about S&P Global Commodity Insights energy coverage at:https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights/en
