Change Makers: Kent Williamson, author American Heat Engine

American Heat Engine invites readers to "buckle up and ... take a road trip" as it embarks on a history of how hydrocarbon development and use has shaped the United States.

Kent Williamson, author of American Heat Engine: Hydrocarbons and the Power of the United States, joins Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss his motivation for writing the new book and how he's organized the narrative around 15 "strategic hydrocarbon bridges" that mark significant inflection points and transitions for American energy.

