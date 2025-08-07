Electric Power, Energy Transition, Renewables

August 07, 2025

Change Makers: John Plack, Ameresco SVP

Ameresco designs, builds, owns, operates and maintains energy infrastructure with the stated goal of helping its customers reduce costs, enhance resilience and decarbonize operations.

John Plack, Ameresco Senior Vice President of Engineering, joins Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss why the cleantech integrator is turning its attention to geothermal and how it works with universities, hospitals and large-scale military housing to establish and expand the emerging technology.

Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts