Change Makers: Alfred Johnson, Crux CEO

Crude Oil, Natural Gas
July 31, 2025
Crux is a Capital Markets platform, designed to streamline and modernize commercial workflows in the energy sector, particularly for upstream oil and gas companies.
Alfred Johnson, Crux's co-founder and CEO, joins Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the company's journey and the market intelligence offering customers can benefit from, so they not only facilitate transactions, but also offer insights into market behaviors.
Learn more about Crux at: https://www.cruxclimate.com/
Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts