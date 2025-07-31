Change Makers: Alfred Johnson, Crux CEO

Hill Vaden:



All right. Welcome back to EnergyCents, an S&P Global Commodity Insights podcast covering all topics on the intersection of energy and finance. This is your host, Hill Vaden with your other host, Sam Humphreys. Sam, how's it going?

It's all right. Thank you, Hill. How are you?

I'm all right. I warned the listeners that you are still ill from your travels.

Yeah, this is what happens when you go to events. They are wonderful, and I love meeting people. But spend that much time in an air-conditioned room, you're going to get sick.

Yes. Or an airplane or both?

Or an airplane. Yeah, just throw the whole mix together. It's great.

I had a person cancel a meeting with me yesterday and opt to do it virtually because she was sick and she said, "I'm not going to come into the office because I'm ill, so let's meet virtually." So I guess I'm today not sick thanks to her behavior.

It's very COVID-esque, isn't it?

It is. So good for that.

Good for that. Yay.

So this is a Change Makers episode where we try to interview people doing things in energy from outside of S&P Global, and we were lucky enough to speak with Alfred Johnson, who is the co-founder and CEO of Crux. And Crux as a capital markets platform where supporting transactions on tax credits and more recently debt. So can you set up the listeners on some of the things to listen to from Alfred?

Yeah, definitely. So what's remarkable about this is the speed at which this company has grown. So it was founded in 2023, and we do go into this, but some of the venture capital backers that have supported the company are of pretty high caliber, and they've raised quite a lot of capital in a relatively short space of time, dealing with this relatively new market. We've talked about the Inflation Reduction Act and the impact that has had on companies and the tax credits that are available and how companies are trading those. But what sets this apart, I think as well, which he goes into is the market intelligence aspect that the company offers. So they're not only facilitating these deals, they're offering that insights into how the market is operating, which is fascinating. It's very apt we're talking to them at the moment. But yeah, and he does a fantastic job of just explaining their growth and their strategy. But what about you? What did you think?

Yeah, one, I really enjoyed meeting and talking with Alfred, who's got a fascinating bio of its own, where he was involved in playing football and climbing mountains and doing all sorts of stuff and working in Washington for prior administrations. And the investment, as you mentioned, the investors behind this company are very well recognized players, and I think it's interesting to talk to somebody doing an asset-light business given so many of the asset-heavy investments on windmills or solar or oil, whatever else, that so much is happening on the steel in the ground side. And this is an interesting asset-light way to play it. So it's a good conversation and we can hand off to Alfred now.

Enjoy.

All right. Well, Alfred, thanks so much for joining us today. It appears to be a beautiful day outside your home where you're joining us from. Where are we speaking to you from?

We are currently at the beach, and it is beautiful out there though it looks like it's about to start raining.

Okay. I think it rains every day at the beach, which is generally needed.

It's part of the charm.

Part of the charm.

Yeah.

So we're here to talk about your role in your company, Crux, and I'm going to take a slight direct digression. Are you familiar with the phrase crux of the biscuit, and do you know what the crux of the biscuit is?

This is a new one for me. Tell me.

Well, Sam will know that Frank Zappa is a big fan of EnergyCents. Frank Zappa is no longer around. But the crux of the biscuit is the apostrophe, and that is from his album Apostrophe, which I assume is not a reference to your naming the company Crux. So maybe to set us up, what inspired you to name the company Crux?

It's funny, Hill. So we set out with this intention of building a capital markets platform for the clean economy, and we found that there was a real market that needed to form in the transferable tax credits that were created by the Inflation Reduction Act. I was approaching the problem for the second time with the same co-founder. I had started another business before with Allen Kramer and we were looking at this space and it was a really exciting dynamic time in the market. The credits had just been made transferable at the start of 2023. We went out to raise capital for the early company, and we're really excited about the opportunity to have Lowercarbon lead our seed round. Clay Dumas there who sits on our board, and Chris Sacca had participated in the last company all the way from the beginning until the end, and they are just excellent and incisive about the importance of a name.

And so we had all these terrible names for the company, and they were basically insistent that we change it, which at the time I thought was very opinionated of them about a pretty particular thing. But it turned out that they were so right and we kept working on it until we found something that we loved. And the thing we loved about Crux was these transactions are really complicated. Energy project finance is really complicated. And the tax financing component of it is especially difficult to crack, but once the tax credit piece of a transaction is solved and you find a buyer for the credits or somebody to participate in the investment of tax equity into the project, so many other things come downstream of that.

And so the tax financing really is kind of the crux of the project finance capital stack, and we found that to be the case. So since we launched the market for transferable tax credits, we have found that our clients, our developer manufacturer, clients and investors on the other side of the platform are really eager to look for other kinds of capital through a market type mechanism like the one that we offer for the transferable credits. And we've launched a debt marketplace earlier this year. There's been just a ton of interest in that product because again, there's a lot of complexity and a lot of need to source capital for these projects.

So can you sort of expand on this a little bit? Who are the main customers that you are trying to facilitate here to access some of this financing for these projects, and how have you gone about that to start with?

Yeah, so I'll back up a little bit further to talk about the transferable credit market and how that led to the formation of a central market for capital around projects because it's material to answering the question of who the participants are. So the Inflation Reduction Act was passed in 2022. What it did was expand certain credits that had already been in the tax code for carbon capture, wind and solar. And it extended those credits for a very long period of time, so extended it well into the 2030s.

The law also provided for tax credits for a wide range of other technologies, nuclear, hydrogen, the advanced manufacturing credits, which are supportive of all different kinds of manufacturing for batteries and solar and wind and critical minerals. The credits were extended and provided to categories like clean fuels. And what that really did was take all of these otherwise heterogeneous project finance markets for all of these different kinds of technology and created common collateral in the form of tax credits that all of those different kinds of projects received.

And so all of a sudden there was a central market or a need for a central clearinghouse of the tax credits, and that then opened up the need for other kinds of financing to flow through a similar mechanism. So our clients on the sell side of the market as we think of it or the borrowing side of the market, are project developers building all kinds of different technologies. They are manufacturers that are operating manufacturing facilities and accessing capital to support that. They're people that are building carbon capture kinds of facilities. And so there's a really wide range. And then on the buy side of the market and tax credits, buyers tend to be corporations that pay US federal taxes. And the investors are a wide range of private credit, family offices, banks of all sizes, pensions, insurance companies that are looking to source opportunities to invest directly in US energy and manufacturing real assets.

And so can you talk a little bit about the size of the platform in terms of... So the IRA unleashed this investment in clean tech and whatever else. Is every tax credit coming out of the IRA on your platform or what's the size of participation both from the credit providers and those who are buying it? Is this dozens? Is this hundreds? Is this thousands of entities and credits?

There are thousands of companies that receive the credits in one form or another. The market in total in 2023 was, we estimate, about 7 to 9 billion in total transfers. The market in '24 was about 30 billion in total transfers. And here I'm talking about just the transferable tax credit. There is another market that is directly adjacent called the tax equity market where investments are made into projects and some amount of tax attributes are retained by a project ownership structure that is formed for the specific purpose of managing the tax credit.

So in total tax equity and transferable credits in 2024, we estimate it was about a $50 billion market, the transfers and the tax equity. As far as Crux, we've now done more than 80 transactions of all different kinds. We've done deals in wind, solar, battery storage, bioenergy, geothermal, advanced manufacturing, critical minerals of all different shapes and sizes. Our smallest deals have been in the five digits, so the tens of thousands. Our largest deals have been in the hundreds of millions. And in the debt market, we're seeing similar diversity in terms of different kinds of project developers, manufacturers that are sourcing all kinds of different capital. And we're currently facilitating loans of all sizes into those markets.

So if I was a customer, I'm just trying to get this in my head, and say I am an investment bank and I want to purchase some tax credits from someone. What is the typical timeframe that Crux facilitates that sort of deal to happen? Is it days, is it months, is it longer?

It's generally weeks or months. So to put it in context, the tax equity deal, these very complicated project structures, might take six to nine months to fully effectuate. The transferable credits are much simpler. And so we see deals that close for production tax credits on average in six weeks or less. For investment tax credits we see that number more like three months. It's a bit of a more complicated origination and underwriting exercise in investment tax credits. But the speed of the deals really depends a lot on how urgent both sides are to get the deal done. When deals have that time pressure associated to them, they can go a lot faster. The fastest deal we have done is 17 days from the indication of interest to closing between a utility seller and a Fortune 250 buyer. We're currently working on a transaction that I think we'll close faster than that deal.

Wow.

How hands-on is Crux in this process? Is it a, call it a passive platform where these two parties are interacting through the technology that Crux has built? Or are you guys hands-on throughout, in kind of a meeting-maker type relationship?

We're quite hands-on. So we think about these transactions in four different stages. There's the planning stage where the tax credit seller or the borrower is thinking about the way that they will structure the capitalization of the project and looking for market intelligence and data to understand things like pricing and how deals will come together. Then there's the matching stage where buyers and sellers or borrowers and lenders are looking to connect with each other and unlock the financing, identify the specific commercial terms that might be associated with the deal. Then there's transaction where the parties are getting to a term sheet, are navigating that transaction, are doing diligence, the buyer is doing diligence on the credit, and then there's the management of the deal after it has closed. And we really think of ourselves as the facilitator, enabler of the transaction through all stages.

We deliver liquidity in the tax credits and loan markets that we operate. We deliver efficiency by building software that helps to make these transactions simpler. And we deliver intelligence in the form of market data that we deliver to participants in the market and also integrate directly within our platform so that when a buyer is looking at a tax credit for example, they're able to see the market estimate price on that directly within the platform. And that's based on our internal data of more than $30 billion worth of transaction information and algorithms that help us process it for a specific transaction that the buyer may be looking at. So really, we're trying to make this orchestration of all these moving parts across lots of different stakeholders through those four stages as simple and well-orchestrated and efficient as possible.

I'm really interested in the market intelligence angle that your company offers. Can you give a little bit more insights behind that because I think that's a really key piece of this whole picture that I think is really fascinating?

Yeah. So we found in 2023, this was a brand new market, right? Nobody knew how the credits would trade, at what prices, what deal dynamics would look like, what market standard documents would have to be. In fact, they didn't exist in 2023. And one of the things that people within the market kept telling us is that there really needed to be transparency. Transparency in price, transparency in deals, transparency and risk. And we put out in early '24, after the market had closed on 2023, a market intelligence report in the form of a PDF available via our website that showed all that information. We did a survey that aggregated up details on the market from participants within it. We augmented that with our platform data and found some instances of publicly announced deals or deals that had been filed on financial statements or were available through the financial statements.

And that initial PDF had just a remarkable amount of uptake. It was downloaded thousands of times within weeks. We found that people were quoting pricing back to us from the report that we issued. And in that we really found that there was this authentic deep hunger for information around these transactions. And since then we've continued to invest in those capabilities. We've launched additional reports. We now view them regularly. We just released a report on the project finance debt market. We integrate the information, as I mentioned, directly within the platform. And really what we are doing there is trying to arm participants in these transactions with transparent market data so that they can make the best decisions that make sense for their company as they