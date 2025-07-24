Change Makers: Alex Klaessig, Halcyon Chief Data Officer (Ep. 204)

San Francisco-based Halcyon is developing an AI-assisted search and information platform that aggregates and summarizes regulatory information that pertains to US power and gas markets. The sector-specific software is designed to improve workflows and decision-making by energy professionals.

Alex Klaessig, Halcyon Chief Data Officer, joins Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss how his experience as an energy expert informs Halcyon product development and why domain specialization improves the user experience and generated results when working with artificial intelligence models.

Learn more about Halcyon at: https://halcyon.io/about

