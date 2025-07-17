Change Makers: Laurence Kemball-Cook, Pavegen CEO (Ep 203)

London-based Pavegen makes triangular floor tiles that convert kinetic energy from human footsteps into electricity. The company's technology has been installed in places that include airports, schools, dance floors, and stadiums in more than 40 countries.

Laurence Kemball-Cook, founder and CEO of Pavegen, joins Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the idea behind converting footsteps into renewable energy and how Pavegen is embarking on a fresh funding round as it positions itself for scale within the smart-city sector.

Learn more about Pavegen at: https://www.pavegen.com/

Learn more about S&P Global Commodity Insights energy coverage at: https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights/en