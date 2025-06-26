Under pressure: Enhanced oil recovery operations drive US to CO2 injection milestone

S&P Global Offerings
Crude Oil, Energy Transition, Renewables, Emissions
June 26, 2025
The United States in 2025 surpassed the technical milestone of more than one gigaton of CO2 injected due, in large part, to CO2's use in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) operations. Oilfield expert Derek Gonsuron joins EnergyCents with hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss how EOR is helping to pioneer carbon capture and utilization technologies that can help mitigate the emissions from hard-to-abate sectors.
Read more on the S&P Global Commodity Insights blog here