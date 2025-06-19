Change Makers: Rob Guthrie, ENFRA (Ep 199)

ENFRA, formerly Bernhard, provides energy-as-a-service solutions for customers in the healthcare, higher education, hospitality, and industrial market segments.

ENFRA CEO Rob Guthrie joins EnergyCents with hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss his experience leading the 106-year-old company through its rebranding to ENFRA and how its energy-as-a-service model helps health care and higher education customers focus on their core operations and worry less about managing their energy infrastructure.

