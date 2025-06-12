Pricing power: Developing a roadmap for carbon differentiated markets

S&P Global Offerings
Energy Transition, Natural Gas, Electric Power, Carbon, Emissions
June 12, 2025
Carbon differentiation allows market participants to assign value to the role of greenhouse gas emissions associated with an economy's goods and services. Carbon markets experts Kevin Birn and Jonty Rushforth join EnergyCents hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the evolution of differentiated carbon markets and how consistency in measurement and reporting can align participants' economic incentives with environmental ambitions.
Learn more about S&P Global Commodity Insights energy coverage at: https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights/en
