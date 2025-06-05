Comeback kid: Rising gas prices expand near-term use of coal in U.S. power markets

Annual coal use in U.S. power generation has declined since the early 2000s as plants retire and renewables and natural gas win market share. However, 2025 may pause or slow the trend, if only temporarily. Coal-markets expert Wendy Schallom joins EnergyCents with hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss how two years of stockpile build and higher gas prices in 2025 have increased the near-term competitiveness of coal in U.S. power markets.