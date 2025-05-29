Tech stack: Upstream sector looks to artificial intelligence in next leg of innovation (Ep 196)

The data-hungry upstream sector has been working with artificial intelligence for more than 40 years to, among other things, mitigate subsurface risks and predict production.

Upstream expert Rachael Moreland joins EnergyCents with hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the oil and gas industry's history with AI adoption and where in the upstream value chain she's most excited about the applications of modern innovation.

