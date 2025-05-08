Rule follower: Biofuels navigates evolutions in trade, renewable energy policies

The US biofuels industry begins 2025 facing significant policy uncertainty, despite having produced record volumes of ethanol, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel in 2024. Biofuels expert Corey Lavinsky joins EnergyCents hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the current state of US biofuels and the implications of evolving federal policies on developers and their projects.

For more information on S&P Global Commodity Insights' energy coverage, visit: https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights/en