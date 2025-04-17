Canadian-based Ideon Technologies is revolutionizing the exploration of subsurface resources through its cutting-edge cosmic-ray muon tomography. The company offers innovative solutions for sustainable and efficient resource discovery, making significant strides in reducing environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency.

Gary Agnew, CEO and co-founder, joins EnergyCents with hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss Ideon Technologies' business model and technology-driven outlook as it continues to scale, supported by substantial investments and strategic partnerships.

Learn more about Ideon Technologies here: Unlock Subsurface Potential with the Ideon REVEAL™ Platform