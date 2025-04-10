S&P Global Offerings
April 10, 2025
Europe is making progress against its net-zero ambitions and is generating about 70% of its electricity from carbon-free sources, including nuclear. However, wholesale prices remain high following the 2022 energy crisis, and demand has yet to return to pre-Covid levels.
European power market experts Sylvain Cognet-Dauphin and Coralie Laurencin join EnergyCents with hosts Hill Vaden and Samantha Humphreys to discuss the current state of European power markets and how evolving government policy seeks to balance climate, security, and affordability priorities.