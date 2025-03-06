S&P Global Offerings
Agriculture, Energy Transition, Natural Gas, Biofuel, Renewables
March 06, 2025
(B)energy is a German company that has developed backpacks to store and transport biogas that can be used to displace firewood and coal in cooking. The company is an affiliate of BiogasUnite, a digital platform that bridges gaps in the installation, maintenance, and repair of biogas systems.
Katrin Puetz, founder and managing director of (B)energy and co-founder of BioGasUnite, joins EnergyCents with hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the opportunity for biogas in Africa to limit air pollution and unlock new income opportunities for small-scale producers.