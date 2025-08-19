Shifting gears: Will states take the wheel on US electric vehicle policy?

In the US, the Trump administration's rollback of federal incentives supporting electric vehicle adoption will put states back in the driver's seat on encouraging the transition to electric vehicles. With states varying wildly in their interest and support in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, what will happen to the deployment of lower-carbon transportation in the country during the current president's term?

Host Taylor Kuykendall discusses the issue with Daniel Weeks, energy transition reporter for S&P Global Commodity Insights; Suzanna Massingue, low-carbon transportation analyst at Commodity Insights; and Alan Collins, director of the division of resource economics and management at West Virginia University. What do the administration's budget bills mean for the trajectory of EVs and how might states react? Tune in to learn more.