One Big Beautiful Bill: Another ride on the solar coaster?

In this episode, Commodity Insights analysts Tiffany Wang and Cinthya Pena explain the implications of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act for US renewables supply chains and project development.

The OBBBA was a sweeping budget reconciliation bill which US President Donald Trump signed on July 4. Cuts to the tax credit regime introduced in the Inflation Reduction Act will effectively curb the bill's 45Y and 48E clean electricity production and investment tax credits.

Yet, some US companies remain optimistic for long-term success, senior reporter Garrett Hering lays out on the podcast.

Energy Evolution has merged with Platts Future Energy, and episodes are now regularly published on Tuesdays.

