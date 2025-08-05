Break up or not? Europe's zonal pricing conundrum

S&P Global Offerings
Energy Transition, Electric Power, Renewables
August 05, 2025
In this week's episode, Eklavya Gupte speaks with energy reporters Camilla Naschert and Alex Blackburne about the ongoing debate around the way in which price zones are divided in Europe's power markets.
In markets with only one price zone, such as Germany and Britain, widening geographic distances between demand centers and new renewables development are starting to raise questions around grid bottlenecks, redispatch costs and incentives for new renewables.
But there are also political and organizational realities to consider in a potential split, so the answer for regulators and politicians is not straightforward.
