Carbon registries key to unlocking Article 6 climate finance

Energy Transition, Emissions, Carbon
July 29, 2025
In this episode of Energy Evolution, we delve into the latest developments around Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and explore how various governments and companies are building critical infrastructure for carbon trading and global climate cooperation.
Host Eklavya Gupte speaks with Gurvinder Bains, Director of Business Development of Environmental Solutions at S&P Global Commodity Insights, who highlights the pivotal role of carbon registries in securing financing and scaling project development under Article 6.
We also hear from Hugh Salway, Senior Director of Market Development and Partnerships at Gold Standard, who shares insights on how countries are increasingly viewing carbon credits as national assets and establishing domestic programs.
The discussion addresses the challenges posed by an increasingly fragmented carbon market and the implications for effective global climate action.
Energy Evolution has merged with Platts Future Energy, and episodes are now regularly published on Tuesdays.
Links:
Platts CEC $/mtC02e PCECA00
Platts Household Devices $/mtCO2e CNHDD00
Unlocking the potential of carbon markets: Designing carbon registries for success (white paper)
Register for APPEC Carbon Markets Conference
Also on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts