Carbon registries key to unlocking Article 6 climate finance

Eklavya Gupte:



Welcome to Energy Evolution, a Platts podcast brought to you by S&P Global Commodity Insights, where we explore the critical moments shaping our energy future. I am your host, Eklavya Gupte. And in this episode, we will be looking at some of the developments around Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which enables international cooperation to tackle climate change and to unlock financial support for developing countries using carbon markets. We will explore the evolving dynamics of carbon finance, the opportunities for national ownership, and the critical role carbon registries play. This comes as several countries, companies, project developers, and policymakers are getting more active in using Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Now, under Article 6, countries can transfer carbon credits earned from eligible domestic projects to other countries, helping them meet their climate targets. And it has been a remarkable few months for carbon markets, especially following the historic decisions made at COP29 in Baku last November, where key rules and guidelines around Article 6.2 and Article 6.4 were finally agreed upon, paving the way for countries to engage more effectively in carbon trading. In this episode, I'm joined by Gurvinder Bain, the Director of Business Development of Environmental Solutions, which is part of S&P Global Commodity Insights. And Hugh Salway, who is a Senior Director of Market Development and Partnerships at Gold Standard, which is a key carbon markets and sustainable development standard setter.

In this episode, we'll unpack the implications of these recent developments, and how they've shaped the strategies of countries, registries, and companies navigating carbon markets. The conversation also delves into the options available for countries looking to access carbon markets, including the centralized Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism, the establishment of national programs, and the utilization of independent standards. Now, let's head straight into the conversation.

Firstly, Hugh and Gurvinder, thank you for joining us on the podcast. Great to have you here, especially in the studio. To kick off, obviously, it's been a fairly eventful 2025 in the Article 6 space. And one of the big reasons maybe is we had a historic decision at COP29 in Baku last year. So, maybe to start the scene, can you give us a little bit of color on how things have progressed or not progressed?

Hugh Salway:



Yeah. I mean, it's been a long journey to get to where we are right now. And really, if you look back over the past 10 years since the Paris Agreement was signed, there's essentially been, what you could say is three phases of implementation of Article 6. So, you had a first phase after the Paris Agreement was adopted. But before you had any of the implementing rules for Article 6, where for about six years there were really very few countries which were getting ready and starting to implement Article 6. You had Switzerland working with several different countries internationally, but nothing that was really actually being done. No authorizations. Some agreements, but no authorizations. We then had the first big breakthrough at Glasgow in 2021, where we had adoption of the first and really the primary set of rules for how Article 6 is adopted.

And that really set off a second phase, where we started to see much more of a flurry of agreements between different governments globally. The lines of who is connected with who has bilateral agreements with each other really started to increase. And we started to see some of the first projects being authorized in that period after that as well. And in the Baku decision, which we got last November, has really moved us into a new phase, what you could maybe see as a third phase, where we now have the full rule book for Article 6. There is no more questions about what comes next, which has really delayed some action of the past few years. We have the full rule book. It's not a plan for it to be amended for several years. And we now see governments taking more seriously their adoption, their implementation of Article 6.

Around the same time we had two important things which came in as well. So, we had more decisions on which standards can supply credits for CORSIA, for its first phase. And that really unlocked or started to unlock more supply coming through to meet the demand, which we expect under CORSIA over the years to come. And we've also now entered a phase where we have Article 6.4, so the new UN crediting mechanism, this is now operational. So, this is moved from theory into practice. We have the standards in place, the registry is being looked at, we have methodologies which are being adopted.

And so, we've moved from a period of maybe four or five years where you didn't really have action under the UN. You had independent standards like us. We're now moving into a period where UN crediting is there alongside the work of independent standards. So, this new phase I think is an exciting one. Hopefully, it's a long one and we don't see too many fourth and fifth phases, but it feels like we're in a different period right now.

Gurvinder Bain:



Yeah. Just to pick up on a couple of things that Hugh said there. I think from our conversations with countries, we're seeing that they're increasingly looking at carbon as a national asset. They're looking to take control of methodologies and economics. And the way that they think they can do that is through setting up national programs. And S&P is building the REDD+ registry for Kenya, which has decided to go down this route. In terms of the authorization process, authorization under Article 6 and CORSIA is quite an involved process. It requires insurance. It requires commercial discussions and NDC accounting. And countries need that time to do proper NDC assessment before providing authorization or they risk overselling and not meeting their own NDCs.

And that's a really serious concern, because if country oversells, it affects their reputation in the market. In the next round of NDCs, buy countries will be concerned about that. At the same time, countries have got developers coming to them asking them for letters of authorization and corresponding adjustments. Countries really need to have proper data and tools to support this process, visibility over carbon crediting activities in their countries, in order to uptake these kinds of decisions.

Eklavya Gupte:



Thanks, Gurvinder. Now we know your team recently released a white paper highlighting the need for effective carbon registries. So, can you tell us a little bit about that, please?

Gurvinder Bain:



Yeah. So, the white paper is really focused on countries and providing some clarity around what a registry does, demystifying some of the jargon, and setting out the various options that countries have for accessing the carbon markets, and also some of the pros and cons of each of those options as well. And the three options for countries to access the carbon markets are to build a national program to utilize the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism, which offers a centralized, standardized approach determine by the UN. It comes with a lot of predictability and credibility. And the third option is to leverage what already exists in the market and has been developed over decades. In the case of some standards, leverage the independent standards that exist in the market. And they have an established relationship. They're understood by buyers and project developers. And they also offer countries a degree of flexibility.

And I think the likely outcome is that countries will employ a combination of all three options. And if we think about timing-wise, given that the independent standards are there, and up and running, and there's already activity in that space, it would make sense to utilize as much of that as possible. And then when the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism is fully functional, to start utilizing that. And then over time, as the country understands, builds up more knowledge about carbon crediting activities in their jurisdiction and understands how many transactions they're likely to have a year, think about setting up that national program.

Eklavya Gupte:



Are there any examples of countries using some of the options that you've mentioned?

Hugh Salway:



So, we have examples already of countries which are looking to do what Gurvinder has just shared, and to adopt different models as they're looking to bring carbon finance into their country. So, India right now is setting up a new carbon credit offsetting scheme within the jurisdiction. This is something which they see sitting alongside projects being registered under independent standards, like Gold Standard, maybe under the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism as well. We have Thailand, which for many years has run the Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction Scheme, which is a national program. But we've been working with Thailand to look at how you can bring some connection between what they are doing and what we are doing as an international standard setter.

There are values in having national programs. You can set methodologies which may be more context specific. You can have documentation in the national language, but you don't necessarily have that access to demand, which you may have under international standards. And this goes back to the pros and cons, which I think are set out in the white paper between these different options. Going for a national program brings some advantages for you, but does it give you that access to carbon finance, which you may get under Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism or an independent standard.

Eklavya Gupte:



Cool. Thank you. And now, one of the things you mentioned was that we're seeing a bit of a rise in countries wanting to take charge of their carbon markets, maybe carbon nationalism. So, if you can tell us a little bit about how different countries are using this as a national asset, as you mentioned, and how that feeds in with the Article 6 infrastructure especially.

Hugh Salway:



Yeah. So, I'm not sure I love the phrase carbon nationalism. But I think if you take a step back, what we're seeing now in the carbon market is really a reflection of the objectives that countries had when they set up the Paris Agreement. The whole idea of the Paris Agreement was moving away from a top-down centralized framework for taking international action, to more of a bottom-up approach. There is a collective goal there in the Paris Agreement, but countries get to determine how much they contribute. They get to determine how they contribute to that goal. And that is really feeding through to what we're seeing in carbon markets right now, where while in the past we had the CDM, the Clean Development Mechanism, we had joint implementation, we had these international frameworks. Those are still there, but countries have a lot more optionality in how they use carbon finance to deliver their objectives.

And this is what we're seeing right now. We're seeing many countries across the world which are implementing regulations right now. And they don't all look similar to each other. They're taking different approaches which are based around national objectives, based around national context. And as you said, based around how do I make sure that there are national benefits that come from this, and how do I make sure that we have some control over what is happening with carbon market activities in our jurisdiction? And I think, really, the way that these vary is in part based on how much the country is willing to look at and to work with the international market. And how much they're thinking about international harmonization fitting with international standards. And how much they're looking at national standards, national systems, and national ownership. And we're seeing a spectrum across that, across the world.

Eklavya Gupte:



Okay. Thank you. Now, we know that Gold Standard recently signed a landmark deal with Indonesia. So, if you can give us a little bit more detail and color on the process that it took to get there. And also, maybe, what are some of the big implications? And do you see deals like this being maybe more common?

Hugh Salway:



Yeah. So, Indonesia is a hugely important country in the context of climate action and carbon markets. So, fourth-biggest population in the world. Ninth-biggest emitter of CO₂ emissions from energy. In the top 10 in terms of forest cover globally. And so, what Indonesia does on climate action, how it engages with carbon markets really matters for the success of the market. And if you go back to 2021, Indonesia introduced regulations, which really placed a bit of a freeze on carbon crediting on projects under international standards and brought more of this national ownership around national standard. And we had a period of time where it wasn't very easy to engage with the government to unlock one of the options which was there in their regulations, which was for mutual recognition. So, recognition of different standards.

And this really changed with the change of administration in Indonesia at the end of last year, in November last year. Since that time, we've seen a real interest in opening up to international carbon finance and interest in engaging with us as a standard setter, with other standard setters as well. And looking at how Indonesia can engage with national governments with standard setters to bring carbon finance into the country in a way that provides benefits for NDC delivery for people, et cetera, as well. And so, Gold Standard was the first standard setter to sign a mutual recognition agreement with the government of Indonesia in May of this year.

This is really the framework that allows Gold Standard to be recognized within the country. Allows the government to give explicit approval for projects under our standard. And allows those projects to deliver positive benefits and to sell their credits, whether to the domestic or international market, as it's been approved. So, we've taken a lot of steps to work within the system, which Indonesia has set up here, to make sure that this option of Gold Standard project development is available in Indonesia, and really to work hand in hand with the government. This is something which needs to support, align with, comply with their regulations. And this is